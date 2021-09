CDC: Nearly half of U.S. adolescents are fully vaccinated

CNN– Almost half of adolescents in the United States are fully vaccinated. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 46% of all 12-17-years-olds have gotten their shot. The CDC says more than 14 million adolescents have gotten at last one dose of the vaccine.

More than 196,000 South Carolinians in the 12-19 age group are fully vaccinated.