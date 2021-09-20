DHEC: 2,862 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 2,357 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 505 probable cases for a total of 2,862 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 17 new confirmed deaths and 6 probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 23 new deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 830,260 reported cases of COVID-19 and 11,721 total virus related deaths in the state.

DHEC says they received 41,722 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 10.5%.

According to the department, a total of 4,560,346 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 59.4% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 50.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.