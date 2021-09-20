SCDPS holding child car seat checks and safety talks for National Child Passenger Safety Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Public Safety wants to make sure your child is safe in their car seat. During National Child Passenger Safety Week, officials will hold safety talks and car seat checks at the SCDMV on Wilson Boulevard from 9-11 a.m. everyday through Friday.

Child Passenger Safety Week runs from September 19-25.

“Every day, our troopers see children who are not properly restrained in vehicles. Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of every parent and caregiver to ensure they are educated on proper restraint recommendations based on the child’s height, age and weight,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson. “We highly recommend getting your children’s car seats checked with a certified Child Passenger Safety technician so you can have peace of mind as you travel with your precious cargo.”

The annual campaign aims to educate parents on how to properly ensure their children are buckled up correctly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 46% of child safety seats are installed incorrectly.