DHEC: 2,158 new cases of COVID-19, 110 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,852 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 306 probable cases, for a total of 2,158 new coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 93 new confirmed deaths and 17 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 110 virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 832,466 cases of COVID-19 and 11,828 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

DHEC says they received 22,438 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 13.0%.

According to the department, a total of 4,566,682 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 59.5% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 50.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

