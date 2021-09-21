Local Living: Mayor Benjamin’s Walk Against Domestic Violence goes virtual again, Steps and Strides Fall Festival on Saturday and more!

Once again, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence is going virtual. Saturday, October 9, participants are asked to join in and show their support by going for a walk in their own neighborhoods, local parks and other outdoor areas throughout the city. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Columbia Vet Center will be hosting their annual Steps and Strides Fall Festival. The event will have games and activities for veterans and their families as well as a suicide awareness walk. It will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Vet Center on Richland Street.

On October 2, the Columbia Art Center, along with Department of Parks and Recreation, will host the “Art Along the Trail Showcase” at Riverfront Park. The event is an interactive visual and performing arts experience with artists staged along the Columbia Canal and the park’s nature trail. The free event runs from 2-6 p.m.