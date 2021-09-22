DHEC: 2,327 new cases of COVID-19, 85 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,599 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 728 probable cases, for a total of 2,327 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 69 new confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 85 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 834,880 cases and 11,913 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says they received 17,849 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 13.8%.

According to the department, a total of 4,575,214 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 59.6% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 50.9% or eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

