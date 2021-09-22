DHEC officials stress the importance of getting your flu shot this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say getting the flu shot this year is of the utmost importance. Due to the already strained conditions of hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients, officials say health care facilities would not be able to handle an influx of people with the flu.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone, particularly those not eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, get their flu shot before the end of October.