Millions in grant money going to state agencies to help crime victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State agencies that help crime victims are getting a boost through millions of dollars in grants. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced more than $32 million will go to police departments, solicitor’s offices and other groups, including Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says these funds will directly assist those in need. Officials say 98% of the funds came from the federal government.