Newberry County deputies looking for man wanted for a shooting at a party

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man accused of a shooting at a party early Sunday morning. Deputies say 29-year-old Shakel Demarcuis Washington is wanted for attempted murder, breach of peach of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Early on the morning of September 19, deputies say they responded to a call for shots fired on Folk Street in Pomaria. Once on the scene, investigators say they could not find any cooperating witnesses. Authorities say the 28-year-old victim called 911 while driving to the hospital, and they reported that they had been shot. When speaking with the victim, investigators say the shooter was identified as Washington. According to authorities, it appears the shooting stemmed from a past incident between the two individuals.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone with information about where Washington is should call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.