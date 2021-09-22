Officials warn of the dangers train can pose during Rail Safety Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you drive through Columbia, you certainly encounter railroad crossings. This week, law enforcement is helping get the message out about the dangers trains can pose during Rail Safety Week. They are not only focused on motorists, but also bikers and pedestrians.

The University of South Carolina’s campus is surrounded by train tracks, so students often have to cross over the rails. While most accidents with trains are preventable, many occur when pedestrians or drivers try to beat a train, according to officers.

They remind people that not only is walking on railroad tracks dangerous, but also illegal and can land you with a trespassing charge.

In the event that you get stuck on a track, there is a sign at the crossing that has a number you can call to get help.