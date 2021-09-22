Polls find that less than a third of Americans are in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade

CNN– The Supreme Court is poised to revisit the issue of abortion, and new polling data indicates that most Americans want it to remain legal.

Three recent polls found that fewer than a third of Americans favor overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that protects abortion rights. The polls were released over the past week by the Marquette Law School, Monmouth University, and Quinnipiac University.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on a Mississippi law which would ban abortion after 15 weeks.