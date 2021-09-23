CVS looking to fill 400 positions statewide at event Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re on the job hunt, CVS is holding a one-day hiring event to fill 400 full time and part time positions statewide. The one-day hiring event will be tomorrow, September 24.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

Interested candidates can apply for any of those positions by texting “CVS” to 25000 for a link of available jobs in your area.

CVS says it raised its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective next July.