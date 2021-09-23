DHEC: 3,165 new cases of COVID-19, 44 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,202 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 963 probable cases, for a total of 3,165 new coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 39 new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 44 new virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 838,079 COVID-19 cases and 11,957 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 24,310 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 12.4%.

According to the department, a total of 4,587,317 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 59.7% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 51.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.