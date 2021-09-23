Ways to keep your kids safely buckled up

Parents may use child car seats, boosters, but are they installing them correctly

CNN — If you have a child that still requires a car or booster seat this is a perfect time to make sure you are keeping them as safe.

During child safety week, law enforcement officials are urging parents to double check how they are installing those chairs.

While intentions are good, if its not put in the car properly you might not be doing everything you can to keep your precious cargo safe.

Mandy Gaither explains.