A familiar face has signed on for 4 more seasons of ‘The View’

(CNN) — If you’re a fan of the popular talk show “The View”there’s some good news . Comedian, Actress and longtime host, Whoopi Goldberg is staying on “The View” for four more seasons.

The 65-year-old has reportedly signed on to co-host ABC’s popular daytime talk show through 2024.

Goldberg has been on the show since 2007. Her current co-hosts are Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

