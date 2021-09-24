DHEC: 3,491 new cases of COVID-19, 124 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 2,602 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 889 probable cases for a total of 3,491 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 111 new confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 124 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 841,600 reported cases of COVID-19 and 12,080 virus related deaths in the state.

DHEC says they received 36,766 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 9.4%.

According to the department, a total of 4,596,059 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 59.8% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 51.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

