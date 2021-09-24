Lexington County Coroner releases name of victim killed in stabbing on Baymore Lane

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the name of a man who was stabbed to death in a Columbia home. The coroner says 38-year-old Kevin Leon Miller was the victim of the stabbing that occured in the 400 block of Baymore Lane after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say he was pronounced dead on the scene, with a stab wound to the chest.

The incident in under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.