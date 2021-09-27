DHEC: 2,232 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 1,827 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 405 probable cases, for a total of 2,232 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports seven new confirmed deaths due tot COVID-19 in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 850,188 coronavirus cases and 12,213 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 29,837 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.3%.

According to the department, a total of 4,631,841 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.1% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 51.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in South Carolina and a look at this weekend’s coronavirus data, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.