Lexington Medical Center administering COVID-19 boosters at Brookland Baptist Church

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center is administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine at its vaccination clinic at Brookland Baptist Church. The CDC and DHEC have approved boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for specific groups.

Those include people over 65 and anyone 18 and up with either an underlying health condition or an increased risk of exposure. The vaccination clinic at Brookland Baptist is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about booster eligibility from Lexington Medical Center, visit www.lexmed.com/Covid.