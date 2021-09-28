DHEC: 1,791 new cases of COVID-19, 47 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the stat’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,534 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 257 probable cases, for a total of 1,791 cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 45 new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 47 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 852,006 coronavirus cases and 12,259 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 19,821 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 11.0%.

According to the department, a total of 4,637,277 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.2% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 51.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.