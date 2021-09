Poll shows parents are split on COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11

CNN– Parents of kids and pre-teens are split on whether to vaccinate their children against coronavirus. A new Axios-Ipsos poll shows of the more than 1,100 people asked about vaccination plans, 44% said they were likely to vaccinate their children ages 5-11. 42% said their kids were unlikely to get the shot.

In South Carolina, more than 203,000 12-19 year-olds have been vaccinated against COVID-19.