DHEC: 1,915 new cases of COVID-19, 114 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,144 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 771 probable cases, for a total of 1,915 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 85 new confirmed deaths and 29 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 114 new virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 854,874 coronavirus cases and 12,372 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 14,824 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 18.8%.

According to the department, a total of 4,645,574 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.3% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 51.9% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.