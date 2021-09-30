Consumer News: A look at the impact of social media on students

CNN– Facebook is now home to a short-form video experience called Reels. The company says it’s just like an Instagram feature by the same name. It lets users create videos with music, audio and effects. The Facebook version of Reels launched Wednesday for Android and iOS users.

With the United States Senate set to grill Facebook Thursday, social media and mental health is a critical issue for schools. Here’s Clare Sebastian on the impact it has on students’ lives.