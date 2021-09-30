DHEC: 2,147 new cases of COVID-19, 107 virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,514 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 633 probable cases, for a total of 2,147 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 103 new confirmed deaths and four probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 107 virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 857,386 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,472 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says they received 20,788 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 10.4%.

According to the department, a total of 4,653,174 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.3% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 52.0% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.