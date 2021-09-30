Game times, broadcast information announced 2022 SEC basketball season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday tip times and broadcast information for the upcoming SEC campaign, which for the Gamecocks begins with a Jan. 4 home contest versus Auburn, set to be broadcast on the SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, it was announced that Carolina’s Dec. 5 non-conference home matchup versus Georgetown will tip at 2 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

All games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) are also available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch. CBS Sports’ coverage will be available to stream live on Paramount+, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.

Gamecock men’s basketball season ticket prices remain unchanged, as fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections. University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders for the 2021-22 season, can visit: https://cloud.e.athletics.sc. edu/mbb22. Season tickets start at $90.

Additional men’s basketball season ticket information is available by visiting https://thegamecockclub.com/ mbb/ or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.

Below is Carolina’s complete 2022 SEC schedule, including tip times and broadcast information. Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Carolina basketball.

Tue., January 4, Auburn, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., January 8, at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 12:00 p.m.

Tue., January 11, at Tennessee, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., January 15, Florida, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.

Tue., January 18, at Arkansas, SEC Network, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., January 22, Georgia, SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Wed., January 26, Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., January 29, at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Tue., February 1, at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., February 5, Tennessee, CBS, 1:00 p.m.

Tue., February 8, Kentucky, ESPN/2, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., February 12, at Georgia, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.

Tue., February 15, at Ole Miss, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., February 19, LSU, SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Wed., February 23, Mississippi State, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., February 26, at Alabama, SEC Network, 6:00 p.m.

Tue., March 1, Missouri, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., March 5, at Auburn, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.

All times listed in Eastern

Home games in bold