Study finds SC has the 6th highest rate of women killed by men in the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is again among the worst in the nation when it comes to the number of women killed by men. According to the Violence Policy Center, South Carolina ranks sixth in the country, with 57 females killed by males in 2019.

The study also found that women are killed by men in the state at twice the rate they are nationally.

Click here to see the full study.

The Violence Policy Center says Alaska has the highest rate of women killed by men in the country.