Braves call up former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider to MLB roster

ATLANTA, Ga. — Just 16 months after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft, former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider is joining the big-league club just in time for the playoffs.

The Braves announced today that Strider was called up from the team’s AAA affiliate in Gwinnett and will join the MLB roster in time for the final series of the regular season against the Mets.

The #Braves today selected RHP Spencer Strider to Atlanta, recalled LHP Dylan Lee to Atlanta, optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Triple-A Gwinnett, and placed RHP Edgar Santana on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to September 28, with a strained right intercostal muscle. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2021

Strider started the season in Low-A Augusta, and quickly rose through the ranks of the Braves entire farm system. He finished the season with a 3.71 ERA across all four levels with 153 strikeouts in just 94 innings.

The Braves clinched their fourth-straight NL East division title last night with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies, and will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series next week.