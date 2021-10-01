DHEC: 2,766 new cases of COVID-19, 98 virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 815 probable cases, for a total of 2,766 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 70 new confirmed deaths and 28 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 98 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 860,369 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported in the state, and 12,570 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says they received 31,152 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 9.1%.

According to the department, a total of 4,660,555 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.4% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.