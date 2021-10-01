Orangeburg County Sheriff warns of scammers posing as officers over the phone

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has put out a scam warning for county residents.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says scammers are telling victims they are with the sheriff’s office, and that they have a warrant out for their arrest. They then tell the victim they can make the warrant go away by making a payment over the phone.

“We had this same thing going around at the end of August,” the sheriff said. “Now, a month later, it’s back but with a different officer.”

Authorities say the resurfaced scam used the names of real officers.

“Last month, it was Lt. James Shumpert but this time it’s Lt. Dexter Ladson,” said Ravenell.

Sheriff Ravenell says if you get one of these calls, do not give out any personal information. Hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.