WATCH: Fort Valley State tops Benedict, 24-14

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The injury-depleted Benedict Tigers were held to a season-low 233 yards of total offense as Fort Valley State defeated the Tigers 24-14 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The loss was the third in a row for the Tigers, who drop to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SIAC. Fort Valley State improves to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the SIAC.

The Tigers were without starting quarterback Eric Phoenix , and his top receiver, Darius Philon . Backup quarterback Nathan Harden started the game, but threw an interception that was returned 40 yards for Fort Valley State’s first score of the game. Chardell Hales finished the game, completing 12-of-23 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. He was also Benedict’s leading rusher with 35 yards and one touchdown.

“We didn’t get it done,” said Benedict College head football coach Chennis Berry . “We knew we had some guys down and some guys we asked to step up in those roles, unfortunately we didn’t get it done. I thought we did some good things on defense to put ourselves in position, especially in the first half, but we started off the game getting that pick six and that was really detrimental, because we were really doing some good things on defense.”

The 40-yard interception return by FVSU’s Tyler Moore gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 1:09 left in the first quarter. Benedict took the ensuing kickoff and drove 83 yards on 10 plays. Hales had a 38-yard rush that gave the Tigers a first-and-goal from the 9-yard line. On second down, Hales rushed again and took the ball into the end zone and the Tigers tied the game, 7-7, with 11:14 remaining in the first half.

The Benedict defense held the Wildcats on a four-and-goal on the next drive. After a Benedict punt, the Wildcats connected on a 42-yard pass to set up a three-yard touchdown run by Emmanuel Wilson. That gave Fort Valley State a 14-7 lead with 3:48 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats later missed a 39-yard field goal just before the half and the score remained 14-7 at the break.

“We just weren’t able to get anything going offensively,” Berry said. “In the game of football, you’ve got to win in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams. But you win together and you lose together. We’ve got to find a way to get it right.”

In the third quarter, the Wildcats went on an 80-yard drive that was highlighted by a 48-yard pass from Tyrell Jackson to Tajee Steele. Wilson later scored his second touchdown of the game on a short run to put the Wildcats up 21-7 with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Benedict had a first-and-goal situation at the start of the fourth quarter, but Hales lost seven yards on a first-down run, threw an incomplete pass and was sacked for another 7-yard loss. Trailing by two scores late in the game, the Tigers went for the touchdown, but Hales’ pass was incomplete.

The Tigers got the ball back after holding the Wildcats, and Hales found freshman tight end Rashad McCain for a 22-yard touchdown reception to cut the lead to 21-14 with 10:10 left in the game.

Fort Valley tacked on a 38-yard field goal with 3:58 left to make the final score 24-14.

“We’ve got some guys banged up, but we’ve got to keep it rolling,” Berry said. “It don’t stop. We’ve got to get ready for next week. We’ve got a real good conference champion Miles team we’re going to for their Homecoming. There’s no excuses, no explanations, we’ve just got to find a way to fix it.”