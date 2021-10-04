Consumer News: Airlines expected to lose billions of dollars this year, Amazon rolling out Black Friday deals early and more

CNN– Airlines are losing money, and it’s probably not going to stop any time soon. The International Air Transport Association is forecasting that airlines will lose nearly $52 billion this year. That updated outlook is more than previously forecast. The group also expects airlines to lose $11.5 billion next year, before a return to profitability in 2013.

United Airlines says it banned more than 700 unruly passengers so far during the pandemic. United CEO Scott Kirby says that’s pretty low compared to the number of customers overall.

Right now, the airline services close to three million customers a week. It’s also low in comparison with other U.S. airlines. Delta has banned 1,600 people from flying since the pandemic began.

Ready or not, the holiday shopping season has begun. Amazon has rolled out some of its Black Friday deals earlier than ever. Monday, the online retailer announced “deep discounts across every category” for select days in October and November. It will also add new deals for customers throughout the next two months. Black Friday traditionally falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

One of the biggest lottery jackpots ever is getting bigger. The winning numbers for an estimated at $685 million Powerball Jackpot were drawn on Saturday. The Multi-State Lottery Association says there were no winners. Saturday’s Jackpot was the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. The drawing was Powerball’s sixth-largest ever. Powerball now has the Jackpot at $670 million. The next drawing is set for Monday.