DHEC: 1,536 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 1,185 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 351 probable cases, for a total of 1,536 coronavirus cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports seven new confirmed deaths and three probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 10 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 867,315 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 12,702 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 26,212 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.7%.

According to the department, a total of 4,694,810 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.7% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.