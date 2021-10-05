Columbia mayoral candidate Daniel Rickenmann introduces public safety plan for the city

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 2020 crime report from the FBI shows hate crimes in South Carolina nearly doubled since 2019. Tuesday morning, Columbia mayoral candidate Daniel Rickenmann held a press conference in Five Points. He discussed that latest crime report, along with Columbia’s failing efforts to improve public safety.

Rickenmann introduced his five point plan for public safety in the city, which includes filling positions and addressing retention, ramping up officers on the streets, training and reform, among others.

According to the FBI’s hate crime statistics report, South Carolina reported 110 incidents compared to 57 reported in 2019.