Consumer News: Grey Poupon selling its own wine, Wendy’s Frosties coming to the breakfast table and more!

CNN– Despite strong demand, new car sales are dropping. Experts blame the ongoing computer chip shortage and other supply chain issues. Jenn Sullivan has a closer look, including when prices may return to normal.

Cheese, wine and mustard? Grey Poupon is now selling a white wine. The limited edition wine is made with grapes from southern France and infused with mustard seeds. Kraft Heinz says it features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. They say it’s a perfect pairing with sandwiches to spice up any lunch. It costs $30 for a standard bottle and comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

Wendy’s Frosty isn’t only for dessert, anymore. It’s for breakfast, too! The fast food chain is partnering with Kellogs to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal,” a limited edition item that transforms the milkshake’s taste into cereal. It hits grocery store shelves in December for a price of $3.99 and includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.