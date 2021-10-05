DHEC: 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 27 virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 993 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 255 probable cases, for a total of 1,248 cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 26 new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of 27 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 868,574 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 12,729 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 16,007 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.9%.

According to the department, a total of 4,700,846 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians. The department says 60.8% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.