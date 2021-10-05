DHEC data shows more than 70% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not fully vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this morning shows the majority of severe COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are still among the unvaccinated. From August 16-September 15, DHEC reported nearly 150,000 cases. Of the 1,771 of those who were hospitalized with the virus, 1,277 (or 72.1%) were not fully vaccinated.

“We continue to see the majority of severe cases occurring among our fellow South Carolinians who are not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “Not being fully vaccinated puts people at increased risk of being hospitalized or dying if they become infected with COVID-19.”

Of the 760 reported deaths that month, 589 (77.5%) were not vaccinated. Right now, at least 52% of South Carolinians eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated.

If you’re over 18 and looking to be exempted from the vaccine, you’re out of luck. This morning, DHEC also released a statement saying it does not issue vaccine exemptions of any kind for adults. The agency says it does not have a role in an employer’s decision to require a COVID-19 vaccine.

An excerpt from the statements says, “In general, vaccine exemptions for adults should be requested from the company or other entity requiring the vaccine following the procedures and documentation requirements stipulated by that company. The decision about whether to grant an exemption is solely determined by the company or entity requiring the vaccination.”

School vaccine exemptions are given for religious beliefs.