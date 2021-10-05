State Department of Education announces $56 million in funding from American Rescue Plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Education announced an additional $56 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan. The funds will be used to assist school districts in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable student populations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Carolina’s vulnerable student populations continue to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “These funds will be used by school districts to address the specific needs of students with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness so that they have every opportunity to be successful now and into the future.”

A list of school districts receiving funds can be found here.