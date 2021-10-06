DHEC: 1,278 new cases of COVID-19, 55 virus related deaths in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 834 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 444 probable cases, for a total of 1,278 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 46 new confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 55 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 869,838 confirmed and probable cases, and 12,784 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says they received 10,896 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 11.1%.

According to the department, a total of 4,707,658 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 52.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.