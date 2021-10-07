DHEC: 1,730 new cases of COVID-19, 75 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,205 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 525 probable cases, for a total of 1,730 cases reported in the state. DHEC also reports 59 new confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 75 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 872,011 new and confirmed coronavirus cases and 12,856 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 29,431 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.1%.

According to the department, a total of 4,713,948 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 60.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 52.9% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.