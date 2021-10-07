SC Broadcasters Association awards $75,500 in scholarships to colleges and technical schools in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s Educational Foundation announced that it awarded $75,500 in scholarships to 11 colleges and technical schools in the state. Established in 1982, the SCBA Educational Foundation provides grants, scholarships and endowments for higher learning institutions that offer broadcast training in the state.

“We are proud to support the good work of these South Carolina schools through these annual scholarships” said SCBA Educational Foundation President Steve Sinicropi. “We believe that by investing in their education today, we will have qualified broadcasters to hire tomorrow.”

The following 11 schools received scholarships:

Bob Jones University

Claflin University

Clemson university

Francis Marion University

Furman University

North Greenville University

South Carolina State University

Tri-County Technical College

Trident Technical College

University of South Carolina

Winthrop University

For more information, visit scba.net.