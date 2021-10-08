7th Annual Women’s Empowerment event kicks off this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The 7th Annual Women’s Empowerment event is coming to the Midlands this Saturday!

It goes from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

Curtis spoke with radio personality Neek from Hot 103.9/93.9 about the event, which will have panels, seminars and workshops for entrepreneurs, tips to take care of your mental health and so much more.

Artists like Jeffrey Lampkin, Byron Cage, CammWess and Dante Lewis will also perform at the event.

To get your tickets, visit the Women’s Empowerment Event Brite page.