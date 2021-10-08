Climate Models Got So Accurate – They Won A Nobel Prize

Scientists have studied the role that humans are playing in global warming for years. Just so you know, the verdict is in. More than 98% of climate scientists conclude (based on the evidence) that global warming is happening and humans are the cause. Many scientists have spent their entire careers (40+ years in some cases) putting he pieces of the puzzle together. Well, one of the most respected science organizations in the world has awarded the Noble Prize to a few scientists who have shown specifically how we humans have warmed the planet. Here’s one quote from the following article:

“The prize, normally an apolitical affair, sends a message to world leaders: “The notion of global warming is resting on solid science,” said Göran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, during the announcement of the prize winners. Human emissions of greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, have increased Earth’s average temperature by more than 1 degree Celsius since preindustrial times. That warming is affecting every region on Earth, exacerbating extreme weather events such as heat waves, wildfires and drought (SN: 8/9/21).”

Work on complex systems, including Earth’s climate, wins the physics Nobel Prize | Science News

Yes, there is overwhelming evidence that we humans are heating up the planet. The primary cause? Digging out oil, natural gas, etc., from the earth and burning it as fuel. This has increased heat-trapping gasses by nearly 50% in the last 150 years. Unabated this will continue to cause all sorts of problems, including sea level rise of 10-15 feet or more in the coming years. Yes, that means that places like Charleston, SC will be uninhabitable in the years to come. Check out: South Carolina’s Sea Level Rise – Sea Level Rise