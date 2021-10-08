Lexington PD investigating car break-ins at apartment complex

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say they are investigating a series of car break-ins at Lullwater at Saluda Pointe apartment complex.

Police say they responded to numerous vehicles with windows broken and items stolen to include several handguns. Police say it happened around 2am.

According to Police, in some incidents, back passenger windows were broken to steal things that had been left inside the vehicle.

image courtesy Lexington Police

If you have any information you are asked to call the Lexington Police Department 803-359-6260.