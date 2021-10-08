Rolling up sleeves to give blood: Faith and Blue Blood Drive

Richland County Sheriff's Department partnering with local church for blood drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)–Blood supply is critically low according to the Red Cross, and today you can help save a life in the Midlands.

The Faith and Blue Blood Drive is being hosted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and members of the church community at the Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia.

Official with The American Red Cross says the amount of blood is the lowest it has been in six years.

The drive is happening at The Upper Room at The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia and make a blood donation during our

Blood Drive! We’re here from 7-3 today (201 Columbia Mall Blvd).