RSCD: Woman wanted, accused of robbing Red Roof Inn

Deputies say the suspect was seen grabbing the register key from the clerk's arm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County Deputies are searching for a woman accused of robbing a motel in August.

Deputies released surveillance video from the Red Roof Inn on Nates road.

According to investigators, the suspect was staying at the motel and asked the desk clerk for a refund but the clerk refused.

Deputies say she was seen grabbing the register key from the clerk’s arm and opening the cash drawers, taking several hundred dollars.

If you know who this is you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.