SLED investigates deputy shot, man killed while serving search warrant

Lancaster Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Friday between deputy and a civilian armed with a gun.

Authorities say deputies were trying to issue a search warrant at a home officials believed was connected to a missing persons case. When deputies arrived at the Lancaster County home, officials say the armed man and the deputy exchanged shots, both were struck during the shooting. Authorities say the unidentified man died at the scene, while the deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The agency has requested an independent investigation in hopes of having a thorough analysis by collecting evidence that will be forensically tested, determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and interview any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time. SLED says once that has been completed the case will be send to prosecutors.

According to SLED this is the 30th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year. In 2020, the agency reports a total of 49 officer involved shootings statewide.