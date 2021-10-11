Columbia city officials cut ribbon at new Payment Center off Harden Street

Mike Olson,
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 00000002

City Councilman Howard Duvall, Mrs. Duvall, Galena Alford, Mayor Pro Tem Edward McDowell, City Manager Teresa Wilson, Tiffany Latimer and City Councilman Will Brennan.
Courtesy: City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has moved its Payment Center to a new location. Monday, city officials held a grand opening and ribbon cutting at the new City of Columbia Payment and Customer Care Center off Harden Street.

Customers now have four convenient drive through lanes and room to park, instead of having to find a meter on the street. Those are not the only benefits, according to the customer care administrator.

Officials say the payment center will allow residents to pay bills for water and sewer, solid waster for commercial customers and parking tickets.

The center will be open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts