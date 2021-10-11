DHEC: 1,252 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 1,017 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 235 probable cases, for a total of 1,252 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports eight new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 879,012 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 13,034 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 28,719 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.5%.

According to the department, a total of 4,749,543 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 61.3% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 53.4% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.