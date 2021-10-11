Local Living: Get into the spirit of Halloween with ‘Boo at the Zoo’ and ‘Scarecrows in the Garden’

It’s almost time to scare up some fun at the Riverbanks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo kicks off October 20 and runs for 11 nights from 6-9 p.m. It features Halloween trick or treating, magic and the Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Zoo officials remind you that tickets are limited and you will need to reserve them online.

Historic Columbia is hosting “Scarecrows in the Garden” through the month of October. The free exhibit will feature scarecrows made by local families, businesses and organizations. It runs Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-4 p.m at the Robert Mills Gardens.