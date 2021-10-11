New California law to require retailers to set up gender neutral toy sections

CNN– A new law in California will require retailers to set up a gender neutral section for toys and childcare items by 2024. The mandate is the result of Assembly Bill 1084, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Saturday.

The requirement applies to stores with at least 500 employees. According to the bill, separating similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys makes it harder for the consumer to compare products. The bill also says doing so incorrectly implies that the use of certain items by one gender is inappropriate.

Childcare items include products for sleep, relaxation, feeding, or teething. Products include toys for children age 12 and under, and exclude children’s clothing.

Once the law is in effect, stores that fail to comply will be hit with a $250 fine for the first violation and a $500 fine for a subsequent violation.